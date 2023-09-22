☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Muhammad Faruk Khan, Chairman of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, and gave an important speech at the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh in Dhaka on September 21.
Expressing his honour to welcome the NA leader and the Vietnamese delegation on an official visit to Bangladesh, Muhammad Faruk Khan said the trip will continue helping to intensify the traditional friendship between the two countries.
|- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Bulgaria is expected to help consolidate and enhance time-tested friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular.
Hue’s trip is made 15 years after the visit to the European country by then NA Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong in 2008. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on September 21 afternoon (US time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
During the meeting, PM Chinh spoke highly of the roles and contributions of the Secretary General and the UN to international peace, stability and security, and to the settlement of hot issues while affirming that Vietnam always supports and is ready to contribute to those efforts. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh rings the bell to open a trading session at the NYSE on September 21 morning (US time) (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh rang the bell to open a trading session at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 21 morning (US time) while visiting the world largest stock exchange.
At a brief meeting with NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle before the ceremony, PM Chinh expressed his impression at the NYSE capitalisation scale at 40 trillion USD. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions in New York on September 21 for leaders of several US corporations as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session.
During separate meetings with representatives from Apple Inc., Boeing Company, Google, Siemens Healthineers, the PM reiterated his commitment to create favourable conditions for US enterprises to operate effective business in Vietnam. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is in the US for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session, had a seminar and a working dinner with leaders of multinational businesses and leading US investment funds in New York on September 21 (local time).
At the seminar, leaders of businesses and investment funds as well as Vietnamese State management agencies discussed measures and orientations to attract more financial resources for socio-economic development, especially the building and development of financial centres in Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Vietnam, Brazil and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) jointly organised the seminar with the participation of representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Tongan counterpart Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu witnessed the signing of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of Vietnam-Tonga diplomatic ties by the two ambassadors - heads of the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, in New York on September 21 (local time).
With this move, Vietnam has so far formed diplomatic ties with 193 countries globally. Read full story
- A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh, attended the 59th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 19-22.
The event was co-chaired by the State Audit Office (SAO) of Thailand as the Chair of ASOSAI and the National Audit Office of China as the Secretary General of ASOSAI. The SAV attended the event in its capacity as a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board for the 2021-2024 tenure. Read full story
|
- The 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI-16) opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 22.
The conference, which will close on September 23, attracts the participation of representatives from nine ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste as an observer, and three partners of Japan, the Republic of Korea and China, under the theme “Media: From Information to Knowledge for a Resilient and Responsive ASEAN”. Read full story
The Vietnamese rowing team continued to gain victory in the play-off round at the 19th Asian Games. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnamese rowing team continued to gain victory in the play-off round at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China on September 21.
Ho Thi Duy excellently finished first in the women’s heavyweight single scull with a time of 8m34s52. She will compete in the semi-finals alongside Chae Sehyon from the Republic of Korea and Almamy Haya Muhamad from Saudi Arabia./. Read full story