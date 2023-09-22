Politics PM’s visit hoped to lift Vietnam-Brazil ties to new height: Ambassador The official visit to Brazil by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to contribute to lifting the relations between Vietnam and the Latin American country to a new height, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Politics Vietnamese FM attends preparatory meeting for 2024 future summit, holds bilateral meetings Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined nearly 150 ministers and representatives from UN member countries at a preparatory ministerial meeting for the 2024 Summit of the Future in New York on September 21 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Canada hold second defence policy dialogue The second defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and Canada took place in Ottawa on September 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Canadian counterpart Bill Matthews.

Politics India considers Vietnam important partner in Indo-Pacific Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh affirmed that Vietnam is a pillar in India's Act East policy and an important partner of the South Asian country in the Indo-Pacific during a ceremony to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam in New Delhi on September 20.