Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov have agreed to revitalise traditional areas of cooperation such as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals while also opening up new and promising fields of collaboration like green and digital transformation, artificial intelligence and just energy transition.



During their meeting in Sofia on September 25 as part of Hue's ongoing official visit to Bulgaria, they agreed to encourage the establishment of joint ventures for manufacturing products for export to third countries, tap Bulgaria's expertise and technology, and Vietnam's abundant workforce. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received representatives of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), Geotechmin OOD, and Biovet JSC in Sofia on September 25, part of his official visit to the European country.



The associations and enterprises of Bulgaria introduced the fields they are operating in, including business connection, mining, manufacturing of food and veterinary products, and other industrial sectors.Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Bulgarian counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov met the press on September 25 (local time) to announce the outcomes of their successful talks in Sofia.



Chairman Hue said the two leaders extensively discussed orientations and measures to consolidate friendship and improve the efficiency of their cooperation via the Party, Government, National Assembly, people-to-people exchange channels. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a keynote policy speech before scholars, lecturers and a large gathering of students at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia on September 25.



In his speech, Hue said with similarities in history, Vietnam and Bulgaria have forged a steadfast and enduring friendship. President Ho Chi Minh's friendly visit to Bulgaria in August 1957 laid the foundation and marked a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relationship. Read full story

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meet in Brasilia on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held talks in Brasilia on September 25 (Brazil time) as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the South American country.



Welcoming PM Chinh and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, the Brazilian President expressed his belief that the visit will help develop the two countries’ traditional friendship and sound cooperation to a new height, thus actively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the two regions and the world. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a forum and delivered a policy speech at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 25 as part of his official visit to the Southern American country.



Spotlighting the similarities that Vietnam and Brazil share, which include the struggle for national independence, development model and people’s values, PM Chinh said that since the diplomatic relations were set up nearly 35 years ago, both nations have enjoyed robust ties, which have been intensified and developed into a deep, stable, effective and sustainable fashion. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has asked the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) to continue supporting Vietnam in enhancing capacity in the field of international law to serve socio-economic development and international integration.



Meeting Secretary-General of the PCA Marcin Czepelak in The Hague on September 25, the Vietnamese diplomat said he hopes the PCA will introduce, connect and send experts of international law to Vietnam to share their experience and knowledge. Read full story



- The first Vietnam - Australia conference on cooperation in drug prevention and control took place in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 26.



Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien, Director of the Police Department for Drug Related Crime Investigation (C04) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, and Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Lesa Gale co-chaired the event. Read full story



- A clinical care training for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and a number of common diseases was held in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for health workers at emergency department, intensive care units (ICU) and poison control department of local clinics with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Read full story



- A Vietnamese goods week kicked off at Systeme U supermarket chain in Paris, the capital city of France, on September 25, with the participation of 15 Vietnamese businesses.



The event, which is co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Systeme U Group and T&T Foods Company, aims to introduce Vietnamese products to French consumers. Read full story

- A Vietnamese pavilion with local major coffee brands opened at the 5th World Coffee Conference & Expo (WCC) in Bengaluru city, India, on September 25.



On display at the pavilion, which covers 144sq.m and is arranged by the Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association (VICOFA), are popular Vietnamese coffee products from major enterprises such as Trung Nguyen Group, L'amant Cafe, Olympics Coffee Joint Stock Company, and Van Tho Import-Export Ltd. Co./. Read full story