Health Grassroots-level healthcare plays import role in fighting tuberculosis The diagnosis of tuberculosis at grassroots-level healthcare facilities plays an important role in the fight against tuberculosis as Vietnam stands at high risk of tuberculosis outbreaks.

Health Health insurance coverage reaches 93.35% of population The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has completed and surpassed all set targets in the coverage of social, unemployment and health insurance, according to VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh.

Health Vietnam closely monitors disease situation amid global COVID-19 reemergence The Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine on January 16 asked localities nationwide to keep a close watch on the disease situation in the face of complex developments of infectious diseases, especially respiratory ones, around the world.

Health US helps improve stroke care in Vietnam The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on January 16 announced training and technical support for Bach Mai Hospital Stroke Centre to improve stroke care in Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region.