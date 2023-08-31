ASEAN Indonesia’s important export market: trade minister
Indonesia is focusing on increasing trade, especially exports, with the ASEAN region, which has a market of more than 600 million people, the country's Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has said.
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan (Photo: antaranews.com)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is focusing on increasing trade, especially exports, with the ASEAN region, which has a market of more than 600 million people, the country's Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has said.
The minister said that ASEAN will unite in terms of trade. According to him, trade agreements are a fast route to stoking economic growth in countries in the region.
He said that one of the things that can encourage exports by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is the presence of digital marketplaces where buyers from various countries can see products through the storefronts of sellers.
Those digital marketplaces can open broader market access to sellers. They can allow MSMEs to market their products not only to buyers within the country, but also abroad.
Earlier, on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Meeting, Hasan signed four mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) aimed at harmonising trade regulations between Southeast Asian countries to reduce obstacles to exports and imports./.