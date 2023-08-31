World Indonesia, Mexico hold 8th consultation forum Indonesia and Mexico reached a series of cooperation agreements at their recent 8th bilateral consultation forum.

ASEAN Mexican locality values potential for cooperation with ASEAN The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to the state of Queretaro in central Mexico from August 28-30 to strengthen multifaceted relations with the locality that is among leading foreign investment attraction destinations in the Latin American country.