Former Ambassador of the Republic of Korean (RoK) to the Philippines Kim Jae-shin is appointed as new Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre (Photo: koreatimes.co.kr)

Seoul (VNA) – The ASEAN-Korea Centre has appointed former Ambassador of the Republic of Korean (RoK) to the Philippines Kim Jae-shin as its new Secretary-General, it announed on April 16.



Kim is a career diplomat leading the RoK mission in the Philippines from 2015 to 2017, after serving as the country's ambassador to Germany during 2012 - 2015.



He was a deputy foreign minister and a presidential secretary for foreign affairs during the 2008-2013 Lee Myung-bak administration.



The ASEAN-Korea Centre was established in 2009 to increase trade, accelerate investment, invigorate tourism, and enrich cultural and people-to-people exchanges between ASEAN and the RoK.



The member states include the RoK and the 10 ASEAN member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Kim’s appointment came as the centre is celebrating its 15th anniversary while the RoK and ASEAN are set to upgrade their relations to mark the 35th anniversary of their dialogue relations this year.



The centre said that Kim’s rich diplomatic experience and expertise in ASEAN affairs will play a significant role in the RoK’s efforts to elevate its relations with ASEAN to a comprehensive strategic partnership during a RoK-ASEAN summit in October this year./.