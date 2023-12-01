Business Vietnam wins world’s best rice title for second time Vietnam's Ong Cua ST25 rice has won the first prize at the World’s Best Rice 2023 competition, within the framework of the 2023 International World Rice Conference Summit in Cebu, Philippines from November 28-30.

Business Dong Thap calls for investment from Japan A conference aimed at promoting investment and trade cooperation between the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and Japan was organised on November 29, attracting more than 50 enterprises and investors from both sides.

Business Quang Ninh hosts 15th Vietnam-China international trade, tourism fair The 15th Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai City, in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 30.