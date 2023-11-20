Bangkok comes fourth among most search tourist cities in 2023. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – According to a survey of the top 10 most searched tourist destinations worldwide for this year (Top 10 Most Searched Destinations Of 2023) which has recently published by eDreams Odigeo, a major travel company, Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, is in the 4th position after London, Paris, and New York.

The spokesperson of the Thai Prime Minister's Office, Chai Watcharong said that this reflects Thailand's popularity as a tourist destination.

He also mentioned the Traveloffpath website's assessment that Bangkok is one of the most popular destinations in Asia. It stands out for its unique blend of ancient temples, bustling markets, serene landscapes, offering tourists an experience akin to a cinematic journey. Additionally, Bangkok boasts historical marvels like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, embellished beautifully with the city's vibrant street life, floating markets, and lively food streets.

According to Chai, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed gratitude for the collaboration of all agencies in driving Thailand's tourism industry to grow stronger. The Prime Minister also extended thanks to tourists who have shown trust and enthusiasm for tourism in Thailand.

The government commits to strategies that enhance tourist infrastructure, convenience, safety measures, and presents tourist models that meet traveler demands while maintaining the distinct Thai identity and prominent culture, Chai said.

The top 10 most searched destinations in the world for 2023 are London (United Kingdom), Paris (France), New York (United States), Bangkok (Thailand), Barcelona (Spain), Istanbul (Turkey), Tokyo (Japan), Rome (Italy), Milan (Italy), and Madrid (Spain)./.