Business FDI flows in Vietnam forecast to boom this year Vietnam will experience a breakthrough in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction to the fields of technology, renewable energy, health, banking and real estate, according to workd media.

Business OV praises revised Land Law’s openness, inclusivity An overseas Vietnamese (OV) has lauded the revised Land Law, which was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly in January, highlighting its focus on attracting foreign capital and fostering connections between OVs and their homeland.

Business Infographic Rice exports up nearly 50% in January-February The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported that Vietnam’s rice exports hit 708 million USD in the first two months of 2024, an increase of nearly 50% compared to the same period last year. The figures promise a positive outlook for rice exports during 2024 as a whole, especially those to major markets.

Business Vietnamese, Dutch firms sign aquaculture cooperation deal Vietnam’s Quan Minh Co. Ltd and the Netherlands’ De Heus Co. Ltd signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 20, marking a significant step forward in Vietnam's aquaculture industry.