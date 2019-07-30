All of the six fishermen on board vessel BD 99999 TS that sunk off Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the early morning of July 30 were rescued later on the same day by another fishing boat. (Photo: VNA)

– All of the six fishermen on board vessel BD 99999 TS that sunk off Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the early morning of July 30 were rescued later on the same day by another fishing boat, the fisheries bureau of the central province of Binh Dinh said.According to the boat’s owner Le Van Thieu, residing in Hoai Huong commune, Hoai Nhon district, Binh Dinh province, the vessel had a breakdown at about 7pm on July 29 while it was operating in the waters of the Truong Sa archipelago.Captain Le Van Ron, also from Hoai Huong commune, sent SOS signals, he said.The fishermen were then saved by another local fishing boat, BD 97480 TS, which was operating nearby.However, vessel BD 99999 TS completely sunk on July 30 due to the serious damage.-VNA