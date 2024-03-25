Travel Regional specialties introduced at tourist attractions in HCM City As part of efforts to increase the attractiveness of destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, many travel businesses have brought regional specialties to local tourist destinations to serve visitors.

Travel My Son Sanctuary welcomes estimated 110,000 foreign visitors in first quarter My Son Sanctuary - a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam - welcomed an estimated 123,000 visitors, including 110,000 foreigners, in the first quarter of this year, over 50% higher than that of the same period last year.

Travel Meeting unites global cities under the umbrella of tourism The Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) organised a regional meeting in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 21, seeking measures to bolster regional connectivity for tourism development.

Travel About 10,000 cheap air tickets to be offered at VITM 2024 About 10,000 cheap air tickets are expected to be offered at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which is slated to take place from April 11-14 in Hanoi, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA).