Health PM works with localities on COVID-19 control measures during Tet holidays Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 27 held an online working session with leaders of the 63 provinces and cities to discuss tasks and solutions to prevent and control the COVID-19, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, and preparations to reopen schools and the tourism sector.

Health Vietnam records 15,954 COVID-19 cases on January 26 Vietnam recorded 15,954 cases of COVID-19, including 69 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 25 to 4pm January 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City continues with vaccination during Lunar New Year festival Ho Chi Minh City will continue offering additional and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots in 22 districts, wards and Thu Duc city during the Lunar New Year festival, reported the municipal Centre for Disease Control.

Health First community Omicron case recorded in Hanoi A person who came in contact with 13 imported cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant was the first recorded case of Omicron in the community in the capital city of Hanoi, according to information announced at the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s meeting on January 26.