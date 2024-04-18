Cambodia sees record number of tourists during traditional New Year holiday
Cambodia recorded almost 22 million domestic and international visitors travelling to different tourist destinations nationwide during the four-day traditional New Year holiday, from April 13 to 16.
People in Koh Kong province of Cambodia at a water splashing event, a traditional New Year celebrating activity in Cambodia. (Photo: AKP/VNA)
A report released on April 17 afternoon showed that there were 21.7 million national tourists and local people, along with some 110,000 foreign visitors.
Kampong Cham province took the lead by receiving more than 5.3 million tourists, followed by Prey Veng province with nearly 2.3 million.
Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism Top Sopheak said the number of tourists during the four-day holiday is much more than expected and even higher than the pre-COVID-19 period.
He attributed the unprecedented number of visitors during the New Year Festival to celebratory events and diverse entertainment programmes across the country.
The domestic tourist movement during the long holiday has created huge economic benefits for the economy, particularly for local people and businesses, the official added.
Cambodia recorded over 13 million local and foreign visitors during the three days (April 14-16) of the traditional New Year holiday last year./.