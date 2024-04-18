World Indonesia enhances vigilance against money laundering Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 17 called on the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and related ministries to remain alert to new methods of money laundering, including those involving the cryptocurrency market.

World Indonesia raises alert level to highest, warns of tsunami as volcano erupts An airport in Madano city, the capital of Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, has been ordered closed while hundreds of people evacuated and the alert level raised to the highest on April 18 due to large-scale volcanic eruptions of Mount Ruang.

World ASEAN culture promoted in Mexico Typical and diversified culture of ASEAN countries is being promoted at the ongoing ASEAN Week at the headquarters of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies in Mexico city from April 15-19.

World Thailand, New Zealand agree to elevate ties to strategic partnership Thailand and New Zealand on April 17 agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership by 2026, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.