Prolonged rains damage roads in Cambodia. (Photo: AKP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Floods as a result of prolonged rains between September 16 and October 6 affected 11 provinces in Cambodia, killing at least three people and forcing nearly 2,000 households to evacuate to safer areas, according to the country’s National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).

Specifically, the rains and floods affected more than 36,860 households, 140 schools, and nearly 25,300 houses, damaged nearly 420 km of roads and 33,440 ha of rice while over 30,250 ha of rice had yields reduced.

According to NCDM spokesman Soth Kimkolmony, flood waters have gradually receded in recent days, only affecting some localities in the provinces of Pursat, Battambang, Preah Vihear, Kampong Thom, Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey and Kandal.

However, if it continues to rain in the coming days, many localities may be flooded, especially in the northwestern region of Cambodia.

Soth Kimkolmony said that although many provinces were inundated, floods’ impact was not as serious as in 2022 because some provinces were only flooded in some particular areas for a short time./.



