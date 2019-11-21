Videos Peacekeepers sent off to UN mission The Ministry of Defence on November 19 held a ceremony to send 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 to South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission.

Videos Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kids Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.

Videos Vietnam helps Laos develop educational facilities Over the past decades, educational cooperation has always been considered by Vietnam and Laos as a focal area of special strategic significance to help the two countries on their path of development.

Videos Vietnam strives to build more cohesive, responsive ASEAN Vietnam has chosen “Cohesive and Responsive” as the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, given the complicated developments in the region and the world.