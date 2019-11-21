Can Tho exhibition spotlights Cambodian culture
An exhibition featuring Cambodian culture is underway in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho as part of the Cambodia Culture Week 2019 in Vietnam.
On display are 50 artistic photos introducing Vietnamese people to the diversity of Cambodian culture with the country’s natural beauty and hospitality.
Traditional handicrafts such as scarves, traditional costumes, lacquer ware, leather and wood carvings and silk are also on show.
The exhibition will run until November 22.