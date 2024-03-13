Politics Vietnam, WB address bottlenecks in project implementation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang lauded the World Bank (WB) for its continued support in mobilising funding for development projects in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on March 13 for WB Country Director Carolyn Turk.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam calls for Macau’s relaxation of visa policy Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) Pham Binh Dam has suggested the authority of the Macau Special Administrative Region take measures to resume and expand two-way tourism, including relaxing visa policies for Vietnamese visitors.

Politics Party leader chairs meeting of personnel sub-committee of 14th National Congress Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on March 13.