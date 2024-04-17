Accra (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working trip to Ghana from April 16-17 and met with several high-ranking Ghanaian officials to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

Hang held talks with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, met with Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, and President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Clement Osei Amoako.

Both sides spoke highly of the positive results achieved in bilateral friendship and cooperation, particularly in economy. Ghana is now Vietnam's largest trade partner in West Africa, with two-way trade of 733 million USD in 2023.

Hang affirmed that Vietnam always values its cooperation with traditional African countries, including Ghana. She expressed wish to continue deepening bilateral relations in the coming time, especially in economy, in the lead-up to the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025.

At the talks, both deputy FMs reached consensus on specific measures to boost bilateral ties across politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education. They include increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, offering mutual support at important global and regional forums such as the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

They also discussed advancing negotiations towards signing bilateral cooperation agreements, and enhancing coordination between the two foreign ministries and relevant agencies to foster multifaceted collaboration.

Expressing admiration for the success of Vietnam's economic development model, Sarpong said Ghana is deploying ambitious national economic development strategies, which are expected to open up numerous cooperation opportunities in the future. This is particularly advantageous for Vietnamese firms that are looking to leverage Ghana's gateway role to enter the West African and broader African markets.

On the economic front, both parties agreed to encourage firms to foster the exchange of information and investment opportunities, facilitate the continued trade of key export commodities, particularly rice and cashew nuts, while also expanding to other items.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana wished that Vietnam would share its experience with and assist Ghana in rice production, thereby raising the value of agricultural products and ultimately ensuring national food security.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry noted that Vietnam's rice is very popular in Ghana due to its taste and quality, affirming readiness to help Vietnamese enterprises produce it in Ghana.

In reply, Deputy Foreign Minister Hang expressed a belief that with the strength and dynamic development of the two economies, the bilateral relationship will continue growing even more robustly in the future./.