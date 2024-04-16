Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (right) receives Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in Hanoi on April 16.



Welcoming the guest back to Vietnam, Khai appreciated the fact that Blair and his colleagues have given high priority to promoting cooperation between the TBI and Vietnamese ministries and agencies recently.



He said with focused cooperation and regular exchanges, the cooperation between the two sides will be expanded effectively in line with the interests of Vietnam and the TBI.



The Deputy PM said Vietnam wants to build an independent and self-reliant economy and expand international cooperation for sustainable development. Therefore, the country wants to learn from the world's experiences and good practices, including in the development of financial centres, to mobilise resources to overcome the middle-income trap and become a developed country by 2045.



He hoped the TBI will continue to share experiences and research, and offer advice to Vietnam over the issues.



Khai also asked the TBI and Blair himself to continue to support Vietnam in implementing its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), including attracting financial resources to achieve this goal as well as promoting digital transformation and the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and chip technology.



For his part, Blair expressed his delight to return to Vietnam, adding that he is impressed by Vietnam's growth and strong innovations.



He shared some more information and suggested some ideas to help Vietnam attract investment and financial resources and develop the semiconductor industry and AI applications.



He affirmed his readiness to accompany Vietnam in the three fields of finance, energy, and technology./.