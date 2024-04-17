Health Vietnam has first int’l trauma life support training centre The International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) Training Centre under the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Hospital 175 officially made its debut in Hanoi on April 15. This is the first of its kind in Vietnam and the fifth established in Southeast Asia.

World Indonesia speeds up purchasing rice from local farmers Indonesia’s State Logistics Agency (Bulog) has purchased 120,000 tonnes of unhusked rice (GKP) from farmers through domestic rice procurement, the agency announced.

World Thailand's Songkran traffic accidents fall over 10% The number of traffic accidents during the first five days of the Songkran festival’s road safety campaign week fell 10.4% year-on-year to 1,564, Thai authorities said on April 16.

World Thailand's capital promotes food security projects The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to expand the coverage of its food security projects to more areas in the capital, reported the Bangkok Post.