Deputy PM’s visit to Venezuela helps promote economic cooperation: Latin American scholar
The visit to Venezuela by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang offers an opportunity to create breakthroughs for economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, said Ruvislei González Sáez, one of the leading research experts on Vietnam in Latin America.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Havana, the Cuban international policy researcher stressed that this is one of the most important visits by a Vietnamese government delegation to the South American country in recent years, demonstrating the sustainable development of bilateral relations, especially as the two countries are preparing to mark the 35th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 18, 1989 - 2024).
According to the scholar, the two countries have held numerous high-level meetings this year to remove bottlenecks and promote economic and investment cooperation. Quang’s visit will help strengthen relations between the two governments and create a chance for the two sides to discuss new projects for the future.
The senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research said Vietnam and Venezuela are striving to reinvigorate the intergovernmental committee mechanism and promote various other initiatives within the framework of bilateral and multilateral agendas.
Venezuela has shown its desire to expand relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), particularly expressing interest in joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the scholar said, stressing that Vietnam plays a crucial role in realising this goal.
The political relationship between Vietnam and Venezuela is thriving, but there is still untapped potential to step up economic cooperation, he went on./.