Artisans in Van Phuc Silk Village have crafted exquisite silk patterns featuring clouds, dragons, phoenixes, and more.

While these traditional products successfully draw in customers, and attract domestic and foreign tourists to visit, shop, and witness the handmade production process in the village, they are yet to venture into the international market for export. Many artisans are now concerned about introducing products to the world.

To enhance the international market presence and sustainable competitiveness of products from Van Phuc craft village, foreign experts have been invited to help with market research, designs, and developing products that embody the essence of Vietnamese culture while appealing to European consumers.

In November 2023, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development signed a partnership agreement with Lund University in Sweden and the WCC to enhance the development of craft villages in Hanoi.

The joint efforts of managers, businesspeople, and artisans, coupled with early investments, are expected to lead to significant growth in exports of handicrafts from Hanoi in the future./.

VNA