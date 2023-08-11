Nom village's gate is considered as one of the most beautiful village gates in the northern region of Vietnam (Photo: hungyentv.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Hung Yen has announced a plan on organising cultural exchange and tourism promotion activities of the locality in Hanoi in 2023.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from August 18-20, aims to introduce the potential and advantages of Hung Yen's tourism to domestic and foreign tourists. It is also expected to promote products and services of tourism firms, creating opportunities for them to explore business cooperation and speed up the development of key tourism markets.



It includes cultural exchanges, which praise love for the homeland, and pavilions showcasing tourism and craft products.



A photo exhibition, which features the beauty of Hung Yen province, will also be expected to be held on this occasion. It introduces local unique cultural values and cuisine to domestic and international tourists, thus, popularising Hung Yen as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.



The event offers an opportunity for photographers to exchange experiences, thereby, enhancing understanding and cohesion among provinces, contributing to the development of Hung Yen tourism in particular as well as tourism in the northern region and the country in general.



Located near the capital Hanoi, Hung Yen is home to 1,802 relic sites. They include two special national ones of Pho Hien and Thai Lac pagoda; three national treasures; and 172 national-level relic sites; together with more than 400 local traditional festivals.



It is also the hometown of many national heroes and cultural celebrities, such as King Trieu Viet Vuong who reigned from 548-571; Pham Ngu Lao, a general in the Tran dynasty in the 14th century; Hoang Hoa Tham, who led the Yen The uprising against the French colonial forces between 1884-1913; and late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Van Linh who initiated the nation’s reform period.



The Pho Hien relic complex in the villages of Dang Chau and Ne Chau was once a bustling commercial port on the Red River, reaching its heyday in the 17th - 18th century.



Pho Hien was second only to the Imperial capital city of Thang Long as a trading point in Vietnam. It was well-known among foreign traders, especially those from the Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Portugal and China.



The variety of historical relic sites contributed to forming a string of traditional festivals.





Hung Yen’s “long” longan, known as the fruit of the kings, is the most famous for its thick pulp and very sweet taste. (Photo: VNA)



The Pho Hien Cultural Festival takes place in the Pho Hien relic complex in the third lunar month every year. It features traditional rituals, games and art performances, and culinary art, bringing alive the history, spirituality and culture of the land.



It allows tourists to get insight into the culture and history of the ancient river port.



The event also helps promote the locality’s potential in tourism and service development and serves as an attractive spiritual and religious tourism destination.



In addition to its richness in culture and history, Hung Yen is also celebrated for its eco-tourism, with the most well-known being the Ecopark urban area.



Tourists can experience a fresh, green and multi-architectural space there. To serve travellers, Ecopark has set up various free bus routes to transport tourists from the centre of Hanoi capital./.

VNA