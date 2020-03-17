In an attempt to contain the spread of the disease, accommodation facilities in Hanoi have informed their guests about the requirement.



Da Nang train station has requested passengers to wear face masks when purchasing tickets and being on board.



In Ho Chi Minh City, most people adhere to the government’s requirement to wear face masks in public places. Only few locals and tourists are still not aware of the significance of doing so to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.



Face masks are also provided for free at bus stations, ports, and terminals to passengers who do not have ones. Meanwhile, vehicle operators are ordered to ask passengers to wear the masks during their journeys, according to the order. Also, those denying wearing face masks are going to be fined./.

VNA