Foreign firms have played a crucial role in the national economy, as reflected through its export turnover, job generation, and the formation of supply chains in key industries like electronics, machinery, garment-textile and footwear.

Notably, 2023 marked the eighth consecutive year Vietnam had run a trade surplus, reaching a record high of 28 billion USD.

The FDI sector contributed a whopping 90% in major areas such as phones, computers, machinery, and garments-textiles.

Vietnam has been named among the top 20 economies with the largest trade scale globally, significantly contributed by the FDI sector.

The large FDI influx has created a foundation to advance the country on the global trade map.

Last year, with more than 275 billion USD, the sector’s export earnings equated to nearly 75% of the country’s accumulative export revenue./.

VNA