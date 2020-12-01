Business Pandemic drags down FDI attraction Vietnam had attracted a total of 26.43 billion USD in FDI this year as of November 20, equal to 83.1 percent of the figure in the same period last year, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Foreign fund continuously divests from Mobile World Pyn Elite Fund has divested capital from Mobile World Investment Joint Stock Company (MWG), said Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Business FoodMap.Asia platform wins Startup Hunt 2020 contest FoodMap.Asia, an e-commerce platform to link farmers with hotels and residential areas, won the first prize at the final round of Startup Hunt 2020 contest which was held on November 27 with the theme of “agriculture digital transformation”.

Business Vietnam’s investments abroad up 6.9 percent during Jan-Nov Vietnamese investors poured a total of 490.4 million USD in projects abroad in the first 11 months of 2020, up 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.