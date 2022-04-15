Culture - Sports Bac Ninh prepares for hosting SEA Games 31’s tennis events The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the northern province of Bac Ninh on April 14 held a conference on the preparation for the local hosting of tennis matches within the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Videos Soldiers hold Chol Chnam Thmay celebrations for Khmer people The Military Command of Can Tho city has coordinated with the People’s Committee of Co Do district to organise a Chol Chnam Thmay festival, providing the opportunity for local Khmer people to celebrate their traditional New Year in a festive atmosphere, which they have been unable to do recently because of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Schedule of SEA Games 31 football matches released The organising committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on April 14 announced the schedule of football matches of the Games.