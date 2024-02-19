Qingdao was the first team to reach the port at 1:20 pm on Sunday, swiftly followed by team Zhuhai at 1:55 pm.

The race, drawing nearly 400 sailors aboard 11 sailing yachts, is divided into eight legs and 16 individual races, including six ocean crossings.

The Vietnamese destination is on the fifth leg within the Asia-Pacific Challenge, where sailors will take part in the race and different activities, during the 10-day event.

As planned, the teams will make a stop in Quang Ninh until February 27, to participate in sightseeing activities and cultural exchanges.

The Clipper Race was first organised in 1996 in the UK. Since then, almost 6,000 race crew from all walks of life, and more than 60 nations have trained and participated in the race.

It is considered one of the biggest challenges of the natural world, and an endurance test like no other./.

