AFF U19 championship 2024 rescheduled (Photo: AFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – According to the latest announcement from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), AFF U19 Youth Championship 2024 will be held in Surabaya, Indonesia, from July 17 - 31 instead of starting in June 2024, the Vietnam Football Federation said on April 16.

Meanwhile, the AFF U16 Youth Championship 2024 will be held as scheduled, from June 17 to June 29 in Indonesia.

The adjustment will create favourable conditions for the host country to make the best possible preparations for the two youth championships in the region./.