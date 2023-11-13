The football tournament “FAVIJA KANSAI CUP 2023” is part of the culture-sports exchange activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023). (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The football tournament “FAVIJA KANSAI CUP 2023” was held on November 12 in Japan’s Shiga prefecture with the participation of 20 teams of overseas Vietnamese and Japanese people.

This is part of the culture-sports exchange activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023).

The annual game was organised by the Vietnam-Japan Cultural and Sports Exchange Association (FAVIJA) under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Nguyen Huu Long, head of the tournament’s organising board, highlighted the significance of the tournament as it took place in the year that marks a special anniversary of Vietnam and Japan, while Yano Takaaki, representative of Wise Kansai Company, a co-sponsor of this year's tournament, said that besides employment support for Vietnamese young people, Japanese companies also want to give them a warm, joyful, and healthy atmosphere as a way to enhance mutual understanding between the people of the two countries./.