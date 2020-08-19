Four more local infections of COVID-19 confirmed on August 19 evening
Vietnam reported four new locally infected cases of the coronavirus on August 19 evening, raising the total to 993, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
A health worker of Hanoi's Cau Giay district takes a throat swab from a boy recently returning from Da Nang for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported four new locally infected cases of the coronavirus on August 19 evening, raising the total to 993, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Of the new patients, two are female medical workers in the central city of Da Nang, with the 25-year-old one at the Gia Dinh (Family) General Hospital and the other, 37, at the Da Nang Hospital.
Another case is a 34-year-old man in Cam Thanh commune of Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province. His wife was earlier confirmed as a COVID-19 patient and used to undergo treatment at the Da Nang Hospital.
The fourth case is a 40-year-old woman in Tan Binh ward of Hai Duong city, the northern province of Hai Duong. She previously had close contact with two other COVID-19 patients linked with the hotbed on Ngo Quyen street of Hai Duong city.
Also on August 19, there were 13 patients discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries so far to 533.
Among those still under treatment, 33 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 36 twice, and 29 others thrice.
Of all COVID-19 cases, 653 are local infections, including 513 related to Da Nang since the latest outbreak began there on July 25.
As many as 81,585 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine at present./.