Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh (right) and Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Global Economic Network under the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - German enterprises are particularly interested in expanding investment cooperation with Binh Duong province, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Global Economic Network under the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), said at a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on April 16.



Unkauf hailed the local administration's reform efforts and support for German businesses who are investing and operating there, noting his belief that the meeting will create opportunities to connect German enterprises with the local administration and businesses within the Becamex IDC ecosystem of Binh Duong.



For his part, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh spoke highly of the cooperation and investment of German enterprises in Binh Duong in recent times. He also hoped for continued collaboration from German firm and investors, thereby helping Binh Duong make breakthroughs in the international integration process and creating a new development momentum amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.





An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Minh pledged that Binh Duong will create favourable conditions and promptly resolve difficulties for investors, including partners from Germany, to operate efficiently in production and business. The province hopes that the BWA will continue to act as a bridge and organise investment promotion activities in Germany and Europe in general to bring German investors and businesses to Binh Duong, he added.



The province has so far attracted nearly 4,300 investment projects from 65 countries and territories, with total registered capital of more than 40.5 billion USD.



Germany ranks 31st among the 65 countries and territories pouring capital into Binh Duong with 18 projects worth nearly 51 million USD. These projects

operate in wood industry, cold storage, household utensil manufacturing, agriculture, and other supporting industries./.