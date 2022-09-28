Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays visit to Germany Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Germany from September 26-27 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Politics Australian Senate President appreciates bilateral relations with Vietnam The new President of the Australian Senate, Sue Lines, affirmed that Australia always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam while receiving Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh on September 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets foreign leaders attending state funeral of late Japanese PM President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.