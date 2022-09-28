Hanoi backs organisation of Vietnam-France cultural exchange activities: official
Hanoi is ready to support and create favorable conditions for cultural and economic exchanges to better mutual understanding between Vietnamese and French people to be held in the capital next year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh.
Making the pledge while receiving French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery on September 27, Thanh expressed his delight at growing relations between the two nations.
He proposed the two sides deepen their ties toward effectiveness and practical outcomes in the time to come, particularly in the fields of urban planning, heritage conservation, sustainable development, and public transport.
For his part, Warnery said the relationship between the two countries and between Hanoi and French localities have been developing strongly in recent years.
The ambassador expressed his wish that the two sides will continue to coordinate together in ongoing urban projects and upcoming cooperation plans, especially celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.
France is ready to assist Hanoi in organising cultural promotion events and developing wholesale markets, and other areas where the country has experience, he said./.