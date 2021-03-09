Hanoi begins COVID-19 vaccination
Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi begins giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to 30 staff members who are in regular and direct contact with sources of infection. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi on March 9 began giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to 30 staff members who are in regular and direct contact with sources of infections, becoming the first unit in the city to deploy the vaccination programme.
About 7,235 people, or 95 percent of the group of high-risk people in the capital who work at the frontline of the pandemic fight, will be vaccinated in this first phase, according to the Director of the municipal Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha.
Those who are vaccinated will be granted a certificate of completion. The second shot will be given three months after the first, Ha said.
According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh, Thanh Nhan Hospital has been allowed to provide SARS-CoV-2 testing services and has also participated in large-scale testing in the community.
In the first phase, Hanoi will carry out vaccination in 30 districts and towns from March 9 to 18. It will use the existing system of the expanded immunisation programme and will mobilise more immunisation service providers if necessary.
In the morning the same day, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung and representatives from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the municipal Department of Health inspected all procedures in the vaccination process./.