Health

Healthy lifestyles and prevention highlighted on national health day

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh emphasised the need for consistent and effective implementation of the resolution across the political system, with priorities including refining healthcare policies and institutions, strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare networks, expanding population health management, promoting early detection, and improving school-based physical education and nutrition.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, and delegates attend the programme. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, and delegates attend the programme. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening preventive healthcare were placed at the forefront of discussions marking the first All People’s Health Day, as Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh underscored the shared responsibility of individuals and society in safeguarding public health.

She stressed that sustainable national development depends on a healthy population, calling on citizens to adopt balanced diets, maintain regular physical activity, and prioritise disease prevention from within each family.

Addressing an art programme held on April 5 ahead of All People’s Health Day (April 7), Thanh described the event as part of communications efforts to advance the transition from a treatment-oriented healthcare model to one focused on prevention, in line with Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health.

She emphasised the need for consistent and effective implementation of the resolution across the political system, with priorities including refining healthcare policies and institutions, strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare networks, expanding population health management, promoting early detection, and improving school-based physical education and nutrition. Efforts to ensure food safety, protect the environment, raise public awareness, and enhance oversight by local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and mass organisations were also highlighted.

According to Thanh, the NA is accelerating efforts to complete the legal framework for healthcare, particularly in disease prevention and health insurance, aiming to build an equitable and efficient universal healthcare system that ensures all citizens have access to medical services and that no one is left behind.

The programme featured three thematic segments reflecting key pillars of Vietnam’s healthcare system and its evolving approach to public health. The first showcased frontline healthcare initiatives in Quang Ninh province, where civil–military cooperation and digital technology applications have expanded access to medical services in disadvantaged areas. The second highlighted effective grassroots healthcare models in Dong Nai province and volunteer medical teams delivering check-ups, disease screening, nutrition counselling, and preventive guidance in remote communities. The final segment promoted a culture of healthy living, emphasising individuals’ active role in maintaining physical fitness and protecting their own well-being.

During the event, representatives from the Ministry of Health's departments also shared updates on policies attracting strong public interest, including proposals for annual free health check-ups and expanded health insurance coverage./.

VNA
#All People’s Health Day #healthcare #Resolution No.72
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Resolution 72 helps bring healthcare closer to people

Resolution 72 helps bring healthcare closer to people

Vietnam is entering a period of rapid population ageing. Against this backdrop, Resolution 72 calls for breakthrough action: not only improving treatment quality, but reorganising the healthcare system so that people can access services earlier, more conveniently and more equitably.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet (front row, fifth from left), together with delegates, participate in a walk after the launch of All People’s Health Day in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

All People’s Health Day promotes early disease prevention

The launch marked the first year the activity has been implemented in a coordinated manner nationwide. Members of the public were able to visit free screening areas, receive nutritional advice, participate in mass exercise performances, enjoy artistic programmes, and join a walk in response following the ceremony.

See more

Volunteer young doctors are expected to provide free health screenings for around 10,000 residents (Photo: VNA)

Free cancer screening, health checks to benefit 10,000 people in Hanoi

Participants will receive comprehensive health checks through a streamlined one-stop process, including blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, BMI and cardiovascular risk evaluation, blood tests, general examinations and specialist consultations in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry and oncology. Rapid blood glucose testing and biochemical screening will also be conducted to detect diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Dr Du Tuan Quy from the Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City examines a patient with hand, foot and mouth disease. (Photo: VNA)

Over 25,000 hand, foot and mouth disease cases posted in 3 months

In the first three months, more than 25,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been recorded nationwide. Of the total cases, around 18,000, or nearly 72%, were concentrated in southern provinces. The disease has primarily affected children aged between one and five.

Early cancer screening at Da Nang Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

AI boosts early detection of non-communicable diseases

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said NCDs pose a growing global challenge, accounting for over 70% of deaths worldwide, mainly from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. In Vietnam, the burden is rising rapidly, requiring urgent and sustained preventive strategies.

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%). (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hand, foot and mouth cases increase five-fold in Q1

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%) due to close contact in kindergartens and limited hygiene practices.

From 2026, all residents in Ho Chi Minh City will receive periodic health check-ups or screening at least once a year under a roadmap. Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City to offer annual health check-ups for residents

In the initial phase in 2026, priority will be given to children under 24 months old, students, out-of-school minors, contracted employees, probationary workers, apprentices, public officials, members of the armed forces, social protection beneficiaries and people aged 60 and above.

Patients register at the reception desk upon arrival for medical examination. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets free basic hospital fees for residents by 2030

Under the programme, the southern largest economic hub has set several key health targets to be achieved by 2030. The average height of children and adolescents under 18 is expected to increase by at least 1.5cm, while the average life expectancy of residents is projected to reach around 77 years, including at least 68 years of healthy living.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam extends greetings to leaders and staff of the Hanoi – Vientiane General Hospital on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese doctors in Laos help foster bilateral solidarity

Commending the Hanoi – Vientiane General Hospital’s 13-year development, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam noted that prioritising conscience and virtue has helped it build a strong reputation among Lao citizens, the Vietnamese community and international friends in Laos.

Organ transplantation at the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City)

Professional excellence, dedication define Vietnam’s healthcare system

When patients pull through from the brink of death, when their vital signs stabilise and transplanted hearts begin beating strongly in new bodies, the joy shared by the entire medical team is overwhelming. And when the country welcomes the New Year, saving lives takes on an even more profound significance — offering patients and their families a new spring of hope.