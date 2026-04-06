Healthy lifestyles and prevention highlighted on national health day

Hanoi (VNA) – Promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening preventive healthcare were placed at the forefront of discussions marking the first All People’s Health Day, as Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh underscored the shared responsibility of individuals and society in safeguarding public health.

She stressed that sustainable national development depends on a healthy population, calling on citizens to adopt balanced diets, maintain regular physical activity, and prioritise disease prevention from within each family.

Addressing an art programme held on April 5 ahead of All People’s Health Day (April 7), Thanh described the event as part of communications efforts to advance the transition from a treatment-oriented healthcare model to one focused on prevention, in line with Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health.

She emphasised the need for consistent and effective implementation of the resolution across the political system, with priorities including refining healthcare policies and institutions, strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare networks, expanding population health management, promoting early detection, and improving school-based physical education and nutrition. Efforts to ensure food safety, protect the environment, raise public awareness, and enhance oversight by local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and mass organisations were also highlighted.

According to Thanh, the NA is accelerating efforts to complete the legal framework for healthcare, particularly in disease prevention and health insurance, aiming to build an equitable and efficient universal healthcare system that ensures all citizens have access to medical services and that no one is left behind.

The programme featured three thematic segments reflecting key pillars of Vietnam’s healthcare system and its evolving approach to public health. The first showcased frontline healthcare initiatives in Quang Ninh province, where civil–military cooperation and digital technology applications have expanded access to medical services in disadvantaged areas. The second highlighted effective grassroots healthcare models in Dong Nai province and volunteer medical teams delivering check-ups, disease screening, nutrition counselling, and preventive guidance in remote communities. The final segment promoted a culture of healthy living, emphasising individuals’ active role in maintaining physical fitness and protecting their own well-being.

During the event, representatives from the Ministry of Health's departments also shared updates on policies attracting strong public interest, including proposals for annual free health check-ups and expanded health insurance coverage./.