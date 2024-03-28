Culture - Sports The Lost Recipes introduces the forgotten dishes of Binh Thuan The Lost Recipes – the event to introduce and enjoy lost dishes - took place on March 28 in the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan, bringing together many local chefs and a large number of tourists staying in Phan Thiet - Mui Ne.

Culture - Sports Winners of 18th Devotion Awards announced Winners of the 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards were honoured at a ceremony organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory An exhibition introducing large-sized placards opened in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho on March 27, as part of a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7).

Culture - Sports HCM City to host int’l friendly futsal tournament An international friendly futsal tournament will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28-31, with the participation of Iran, Morocco, New Zealand and Vietnam.