Hoang Anh Tuan appointed new head coach of U23 Vietnam
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) appointed former national U23 manager Hoang Anh Tuan to be the head coach of U23 Vietnam team at the 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Asian Cup finals, VFF announced on March 28.
Coach Hoang Anh Tuan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) appointed former national U23 manager Hoang Anh Tuan to be the head coach of U23 Vietnam team at the 2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Asian Cup finals, VFF announced on March 28.
Under a contract signed with the VFF in 2022, Tuan was in charge of selecting and coaching past national junior teams. He led the U20 Vietnam squad through the qualifying round to the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals in Uzbekistan in May 2023.
Last August, he led the U23 Vietnam to win the 2023 Southeast Asian U23 Championship for the second time in Thailand.
Under Tuan’s tutelage, the U19 Vietnam entered the top four at the 2016 AFC U-19 Championship besides Japan, the Republic of Korea and Saudi Arabia. They represented Asia at the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup finals.
At the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals slated for April 15 to May 3 in Qatar, Vietnam will play in Group D alongside Uzbekistan, Kuwait, and Malaysia.
The biennial championship organised by the AFC will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament. The top three teams from the competition will go on to qualify for the Olympics in France as the AFC representatives./.