Hong Thai commune is surrounded by endless mountains and forests. Against this backdrop, old pear trees grace the gentle slopes with branches adorned with white blossoms, creating a breathtakingly poetic scene.

The climate here remains temperate throughout the year, offering visitors a sanctuary of fresh air amid terraced rice fields stretching as far as the eye can see.

Tourists are not only attracted by the vibrant ethnic culture, but also by the gentle natural scene of pear blossoms.

Local authorities are encouraging pear growers to expand their cultivation areas, while protecting the terraced rice fields. Thanks to that, visitors can explore the spring-time landscape in the commune, as well as learn about the rich culture of local ethnic groups./.

VNA