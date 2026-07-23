Society

Hung Yen marks scholar Le Quy Don's 300th birth anniversary with road project

The new road not only improves connectivity between the two significant national heritage sites, but also symbolises the link between the Tran Dynasty's patriotic legacy and the intellectual contributions of Le Quy Don.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the road. (Photo: baodautu.vn)
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the road. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hung Yen (VNA) - Authorities in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 22 inaugurated a road linking two major historical sites as part of activities commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of renowned scholar and cultural figure Le Quy Don (1726–2026).

The inauguration ceremony was held by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Le Quy Don commune, with the attendance of Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Lai Van Hoan, representatives of local departments and agencies, and local residents.

Approved in 2022 and adjusted in 2026, the project connects the Le Quy Don Memorial Site with the Special National Relic Site of the Tomb and Temple Complex of the Tran Kings in Long Hung commune.

The project features a 2.6-km main road running from Provincial Road 453 to the entrance of the Le Quy Don Memorial Site, together with a 1.36-km branch road linking the main route to the Red River dyke.

In addition to the road network, the project includes a bridge, culverts, drainage systems, pavements, street lighting, landscaping and traffic safety facilities.

Construction began in December 2022 and was completed in time for celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of Le Quy Don's birth.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hoan said the new road not only improves connectivity between the two significant national heritage sites, but also symbolises the link between the Tran Dynasty's patriotic legacy and the intellectual contributions of Le Quy Don.

He noted that the project is expected to facilitate travel for local residents and visitors while helping promote the province's historical and cultural heritage.

The heritage corridor is also expected to strengthen links with traditional craft villages, local festivals, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, Red River ecological areas and other cultural destinations, contributing to the development of distinctive tourism products and supporting the province's socio-economic growth./.

VNA
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