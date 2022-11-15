World Laos, Australia agree to elevate ties to comprehensive partnership Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN Korean company invests in mega project in Laos The General Logistics Department of the Lao Ministry of Public Security recently signed documents to grant the right for the use of state land 62km from Vientiane capital for the construction of a 2.9-billion USD resort complex.

World Algeria hosts 20th national Vovinam championship The 20th National Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts (Vovinam) Championship of Algeria has opened in Tizi-Ouzou province, gathering 559 athletes from 91 clubs across the country.

World Vietnam an important partner of Thailand, Southeast Asia: Thai official Vietnam is a highly important partner in terms of economy, politics, and strategy to not only Thailand but also the entire Southeast Asia, Spokesman of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanee Sangrat has said.