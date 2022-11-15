Indonesia confident of remaining bright spot of global economy
Indonesian people at a market in Bekasi city (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said the country will continue to be “the bright spot” of the global economy after the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported robust economic growth in the third quarter and uninterrupted surpluses in international trade for over two years.
BPS reported that the biggest Southeast Asian economy expanded 5.72% in Q3 compared to the same period last year, while trade surplus also rose 12.58% to 14.92 billion USD.
Sri Mulyani wrote on social media posts that the economic growth is distributed evenly across all provinces with the island of Java, the country’s most populous island with six provinces including Jakarta capital, contributing 56.3% to the overall growth.
The Eastern islands like Maluku, Papua, and Sulawesi also enjoyed strong growth of between 7.5% and 8.2%, statistics show.
The trade balance has been in surpluses for 29 months in a row, indicating that Indonesia’s economic recovery is sustainable and getting stronger, the official said.
The strong Q3 growth was supported by the return of public mobility and resilient purchasing power thanks to various government subsidies and social assistance, she noted.
Sri Mulyani added with all these achievements, Indonesia is confident that the bright spot status will stay with the country, but vigilance should remain due to rising factors of global uncertainties./.