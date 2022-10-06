Chief of the Indonesia n Constitutional Court Anwar Usman delivers a keynote address at the first discussion of the 5th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Bali, Indonesia on October 5. (Photo: https://en.antaranews.com/)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 5th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice (WCCJ) kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, on October 5, gathering representatives of 119 constitutional courts and councils across the continents.



In his speech, Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed that the Constitutional Court is the "main pillar" in ensuring constitutional justice, and is the "key element" of democracy, for protecting human rights and soundness of the law.



He urged countries to work together to prevent wars and build peace, as well as reduce and manage crises; and strengthen friendship, bilateral and multilateral cooperation to maintain stability, peace and prosperity in the world.



For his part, Chief of the Indonesian Constitutional Court Anwar Usman said the congress aims to highlight the role of constitutional justices in contributing to creating global peace through the interpretation of each country's legal products and court verdicts.



Justice and peace in the world or in a country can be realised if the constitutional rights and human rights are fulfilled optimally, he said.



The WCCJ is the highest-level international forum of constitutional bodies in the world. It serves as a venue for discussing and sharing experience and best practices among WCCJ members to improve the quality of decisions./.