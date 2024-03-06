Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: Khmer Times)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet discussed bilateral efforts to increase trade and investment cooperation, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on March 4.

According to the press communiqué issued by the Indonesian President’s Secretariat, Widodo expressed his desire to enhance cooperation with Cambodia in infrastructure connectivity, particularly in aviation and maritime sectors.



They also touched on the finalisation of memoranda of understanding on rice trade cooperation, as well as reciprocal trade mechanisms to boost the import volume of rice at the best prices.

Widodo said the two countries need to increase cooperation in preventing and handling criminal acts of human trafficking, especially through the exchange of intelligence information and increasing police capacity of the two countries.



He also underlined the need to strengthen regional security through bilateral and multilateral measures.

Both sides agreed to assist ASEAN and its current chair Laos in addressing issues in the region./.