World Indonesia aims to increase government rice stocks Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) head Arief Prasetyo Adi has stated that the agency aims to increase government rice stocks (CBP) to reach 3 million tonnes to maintain food security as instructed by President Joko Widodo.

ASEAN ASEAN, Morocco launch sectoral dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Morocco have convened the inaugural ASEAN-Morocco Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AM-JSCC) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking the launch of the formal partnership where both sides identified several cooperative projects and programmes in areas of common interest and mutual benefit.

World Malaysia targets tourist arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic level Malaysia is targeting tourist arrivals exceeding the pre-COVID-19 level in 2024 amid better flight connectivity and a higher number of potential visitors from China and India, according to deputy director-general in charge of tourism promotion Musa Yusof.