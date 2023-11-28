Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of Indonesia 's General Elections Commission, addresses an event on November 27 in Jakarta. (Photo: asia.nikkei.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia on November 28 started its 75-day presidential election campaign to prepare for the voting slated on February 14, 2024.

Speaking at the campaign launching ceremony on November 27, Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of the country’s General Elections Commission, said this is an important moment as compatriots and election participants join hands to hold direct general elections with honesty and fairness “for a greater Indonesia".

The three presidential candidates are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, former Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, and former Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan.

A recent poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia showed that 40.6% of respondents will vote for Prabowo, 27.8% for Ganjar and 23.7% for Anies.

Nearly 205 million people out of the over 270 million Indonesian people are eligible to cast ballots to choose President Joko Widodo's successor./.