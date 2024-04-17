Ruang volcano in Indonesia's North Sulawesi. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At least 800 people in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province have been evacuated after the area’s Ruang volcano has spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky for days, Indonesia’s volcanology agency said on April 17.

The volcano has erupted at least three times since April 16 night.

Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official at Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) said that local authorities have raised the alert level to the second highest level following the increased activity.

The eruption of Mt. Ruang was triggered by recent earthquakes on the island, with the mountain emitting dangerous and “explosive hot clouds” as high as 1.8 km into the sky.

Ruang island is home to about 840 residents, most of whom have now been evacuated to the nearest island Tagulandang, said Heruningtyas.

Ruang volcano is located about 100 km from Manado - the capital of North Sulawesi province and is 725m above sea level.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. Currently, this country has nearly 130 active volcanoes./.