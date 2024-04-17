Business Central Highlands provinces seek closer trade, investment ties with India A business and investment conference was held in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city on April 17 with the aim of enhancing connectivity between Indian firms and Central Highlands provinces.

Business Foreign purchasers show interest in five product groups of Vietnam Foreign hypermarkets, retail distributors and international buying group registering to join the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 have shown interest in five groups of Vietnamese products, namely foodstuff, textiles and fashion accessories; shoes, backpacks, bags and accessories; sporting goods and equipment; and household appliances and furniture.

Business Multi-national e-commerce platforms increase presence in Vietnam Vietnam, one of the most potential shoppertainment markets, is expected to become the fastest growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, given the increasing presence of multi-national e-commerce platforms here.

Business Exhibition aims to foster cooperation in smart urban development More than 500 businesses from many countries and territories are displaying technologies and solutions for smart urban development at the Smart City Asia 2024 exhibition that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 17.