This is the third time the Korean Cultural Street Festival has been held, featuring an array of exciting activities, such as wearing traditional Korean costumes from Hanbok, enjoying signature dishes at booths along the street, playing folk games, and solving cultural puzzles, among others.

Visitors can take lots of Instagrammable pictures in a photo booth featuring images of prominent tourist destinations listed in the “Local 100” project by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The highlight of the festival was an artistic performance featuring Korean singers, K-pop cover dance groups, a Taekwondo demonstration from the Korean National Team, and popular V-pop singers. These performances brought many emotions to visitors.

Held for the first time in 2022, the Korean Cultural Street Festival has become a familiar event among local people and visitors to Hanoi. It has been held annually since then, along the stone footpath surrounding the embassy, making it a popular check-in destination for young Hanoians./.

VNA