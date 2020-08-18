ASEAN Singapore injects another 8 billion SGD to support economy Singapore’s government has allocated another 8 billion Singapore dollars (5.8 billion USD) to support workers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

World Indonesia to spend over 24 bln USD on stimulus funding in 2021 The Indonesian Government has announced that it will allocate 356.5 trillion Rp (24.04 billion USD) for COVID-19-related stimulus funding next year in an effort to continue supporting the country’s economic recovery and strengthen the health care system, including the provision of a coronavirus vaccine.

World Thailand considers Safe & Sealed plan for foreign tourists Tour operators in Thailand is planning to speak with the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) about lifting restrictions on international commercial flights in the fourth quarter to allow the Safe and Sealed plan to take shape.