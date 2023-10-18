Long An promotes trade links with RoK firms
The Mekong Delta province of Long An’s Department of Industry and Trade on October 18 held a business networking event for local firms to meet and exchange information with the Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and a Korean business delegation.
At the event, Chairman of the RoK-based Zenith Group Kim Jung Ryoo said that with a strong presence in e-commerce and the food industry, Korean enterprises are hopeful about cooperation opportunities in Long An. They are primarily interested in importing frozen products like fruits and vegetables, researching the establishment of new technology rice processing factories, and developing infrastructure and green energy in the province.
Duong Truc Giang, head of the local investment and entrepreneurship club, stressed that the club is currently focusing on developing ecological zones and is inviting businesses to invest in this sector to diversify related products and services.
Director of the department Huynh Van Quang Hung committed to keeping Long An open and ready to welcome investors.
It is worth noting that the province is home to more than 1,215 FDI projects worth 10.5 billion USD from 40 countries and territories. RoK businesses invested nearly 1 billion USD in 207 projects among them, ranking second and third in terms of the number of projects and capital, respectively./.