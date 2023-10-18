Business HCM City-based banks’ credit growth on steady upward path Total outstanding loans at credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City were worth nearly 3.36 quadrillion VND (137.7 billion USD) as of September 30, a 0.72% increase from the previous month, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business SHB fosters collaborative partnership with Busan Bank Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) on October 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busan Bank under BNK Financial Group of the Republic of Korea, officially establishing a comprehensive collaborative partnership between the two credit institutions, focusing on corporate, digital and investment banking.

Business Quang Binh province licences 435 new firms, 25 new projects The central province of Quang Binh’s Department of Planning and Investment has so far this year granted new registration certificates for the establishment of 435 enterprises, whose capital totals more than 5.24 trillion VND (213.26 million USD).

Business Drastic measures needed to remove Vietnam from money laundering grey list: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has urged drastic measures to lift Vietnam out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s list of Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring (grey list) within two years.