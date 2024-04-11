Artists performed traditional dances at Hari Raya Aidilfitri. (Photo: vir.com.vn)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim has called on people to visit and meet each other to strengthen ties of friendship and reinforce solidarity in the community on the occasion of Hari Raya - the biggest festival of the year for Malaysian Muslims.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message dated April 10, King Sultan Ibrahim expressed his hope that on this sacred occasion, people will show their forgiveness and cultivate love for each other. The King and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah also wished all Malaysian Muslims a happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, on his personal Facebook page, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called on people to enhance the meaning of the celebration by eliminating outdated customs and culture that are detrimental to the country. He also extended his best wishes to the people.

On this occasion, two Malaysian Deputy Prime Ministers - Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof - called on people to show tolerance, solidarity, and care for underprivileged people to make the Hari Raya festival more meaningful for everyone.

The governors of Sabah and Penang also sent good wishes to everyone on the occasion of Hari Raya via social networks, emphasising the importance of peace and harmony in a multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-cultural country.

Hari Raya is a major festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world, symbolising the end of Ramadan, the fasting month. This year, Muslims in Malaysia celebrated the festival on April 10.

About 62.5% of Malaysia’s 34.5 million people are Malay Muslims./.