Business National Power Development Plan VIII – breakthrough in energy sector The recently issued National Power Development Plan VIII is considered a breakthrough in the energy sector as it shows Vietnam’s determination to gradually eliminate coal and gas-fired power generation and promote renewable energy to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Vietnam emerges as a major motorcycle market and manufacturing hub Vietnam's motorcycle market has been among some of the fastest-growing markets in the world in the last decades despite setbacks brought by the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM).

Business Stock, real estate markets to become more attractive thanks to low interest rates Cash flow always looks to more attractive investment channels with higher returns, so when interest rates decrease, cash flow will shift from the savings channel to the stock and real estate markets, according to experts.