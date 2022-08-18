Business Vietnam Airlines resumes, increases frequency of several flights The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume flights connecting the central city of Da Nang with Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Bangkok from September 1 and September 15, respectively, the carrier has announced.

Business RoK seminar on investment in Vietnam An international seminar on trend of investment in Vietnam in the new normal context took place in Seoul on August 18, with over 150 Korean investors and enterprises in different areas taking part.

Business More British investors look at Vietnam to cash in on free trade agreements Many British investors are seeking investment opportunities in Vietnam in the hope of cashing in on free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed with the UK and other economies worldwide.