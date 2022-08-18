Mexico becomes bright spot for Vietnam’s tra fish exports
Mexico has risen from the fourth in 2021 to become the 3rd largest tra fish export market of Vietnam, only after China and the US.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in the first seven months of this year, tra fish exports to Mexico grew by 73%, reaching 73.5 million USD and accounting for 4.5% of Vietnam's total turnover. Over 90% of tra fish shipped to the market were frozen fillets.
In July alone, the country spent more than 11 million USD on the Vietnamese product, doubling that of the same period last year.
Le Hang, Deputy Director of the VASEP Training and Trade Promotion Center, said with the advantage of competitive prices, plus preferential tax benefits under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Vietnamese seafood remains a good choice for Mexican importers.
In the first half of this year, 30 Vietnamese seafood enterprises exported tra fish to Mexico. Many processing enterprises in the Mekong Delta localities of Dong Thap, An Giang, Ben Tre, Can Tho and Vinh Long are also increasing their shipments to the market.
VASEP forecast that tra fish exports will rake in some 125 million USD from Mexico in 2022, up 80% year on year./.