Politics Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria Vietnam calls for the international community’s unity in supporting war-battered Syria, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 20.

Politics Hanoi’s police begin task of ensuring security for National Party Congress Hanoi’s police held a conference on January 20 to start the implementation of plans to ensure security and order during the 13th National Party Congress, which will start next week.

Politics Singaporean scholar impressed by Vietnam’s successes Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has become one of the most impressive, optimistic and successful countries, a Singaporean scholar has said. In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters in Singapore, Associate Prof. Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, highlighted the country’s outstanding political stability.