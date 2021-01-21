Minister vows support for Lao ambassador to promote defence ties
The Minister of National Defence, General Ngo Xuan Lich (R), meets Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on January 20 (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Minister of National Defence, General Ngo Xuan Lich, received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on January 20, pledging optimal conditions for the diplomat to fulfill his duties, thus promoting bilateral special ties, especially defence links, to a new level.
Congratulating Houngboungnuang on his appointment as Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Lich, who is also a Politburo member and Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, expressed his belief that the diplomat will excellently fulfill his duties to contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, including in defence, between the two countries.
He emphasised that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation are the priceless assets nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong, as well as generations of the countries’ leaders and people.
He thanked Laos for its active support, participation, and contributions to Vietnam’s 2020 Chairmanship, including activities held by his ministry, especially the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus, and related events.
The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will continue sharing experience and providing support in the COVID-19 combat and help the Lao People’s Army to improve its capacity, the minister affirmed.
Congratulating Vietnam on its successful 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, Sengphet Houngboungnuang echoed his host’s views on the Vietnam - Laos relations, noting that defence links are among the pillars of their ties and receive attention from their countries and armies’ leaders.
The two sides are pushing ahead with implementing the annual cooperation protocol and plan, with a focus on delegation exchange; personnel training; coordination between border management and protection forces in fighting against trans-national crimes, smuggling, and drug trafficking; along with border patrol to prevent illegal crossings to help combat COVID-19 in each country, according to him.
The ambassador vowed utmost efforts to help relations between the Lao and Vietnamese Parties, States, people, and armies develop more and more strongly.
Also on January 20, a delegation of the Defence Ministry led by Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Deputy Director of the Foreign Relations Department, visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to extend congratulations on the 72nd founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (January 20, 1949 - 2021) and the success of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party./.