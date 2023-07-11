Business Reference exchange rate down 23 VND on July 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,787 VND/USD on July 11, down 23 VND from the last previous day.

Business Ministry reduces import taxes on gasoline and oil The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has just announced the reduction of the gasoline import tax to 5.62% while increasing the standard cost of the gasoline base price by 30 VND per litre.

Business Selling fresh fruits via live streaming forecast to boom Selling fresh fruits and agricultural products through live streaming, a trend that has exploded in the Chinese market recently, will likely boom in Vietnam as well, trade experts have forecast.

ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.